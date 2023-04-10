The insecurity during this Easter holiday season has caused great concern among tourists in Cartagena. This Sunday, April 9, A user reported that a masseuse stole his belongings while taking a service.

According to the man’s testimony published on social networks, the woman was hired to give him a massage on the beach in Bocagrande as usual in this city. At the end of the servicehe realized that he did not have his cell phone or his wallet, which he would have kept in the pockets of his shorts.

The tourist asked the community for help and confronted the worker, who flatly denied taking their belongings. In a video broadcast on social networks, you can see how the woman emphasizes that she did not steal anything and asks that they review her to verify that she is telling the truth.

The client holds her arm to prevent her from leaving while the authorities arrive at the scene. Meanwhile, other workers argue with her and ask her to hand over the things.