Home News Jozef Gabčik was probably the greatest Slovak military hero | .a week
News

Jozef Gabčik was probably the greatest Slovak military hero | .a week

by admin
Jozef Gabčik was probably the greatest Slovak military hero | .a week

Gabčík died at the age of 30 in the crypt of the Church of Cyril and Methodius on Resslerová Street. Six paratroopers — Adolf Opálka, Josef Bublík, Jaroslav Švarc, Jan Hrubý, Josef Valčík and Jozef Gabčík kept the last bullet for themselves in the battle with the Germans after they used up all their ammunition. Jan Kubiš, seriously wounded by a grenade, did not have enough strength to take his own life and bleed out in the SS hospital in Podolí.

Gabčík was born on April 8, 1912 in the village of Poluvsie, which today is part of Rajecký Teplíce. He was the youngest of four siblings. He had a restless, adventurous nature from a young age. He was never attracted to work on his native land, so at the age of 15 he went to the Czech Republic, where he learned to be a locksmith-smith. In 1932, he enlisted in the 14th regiment in Košice and later joined the NCO school in Prešov. As a cadet, he left in 1937 at the insistence of his father for civilian service and definitively joined active military service only in the summer of 1939.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  The 41-year-old worker died while he was electrocuted while working on the photovoltaic park

You may also like

A more natural beer! Corona transforms its production...

Euratex, a fourth quarter “under pressure” for the...

An accident leaves one dead and two injured...

Is an eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz...

Bezzecchi, another winner coming from the VR46 Academy

The high prices come out static legislator Balqsiri...

Uribe brothers visited swimming pool works

Star Wars: Ahsoka, Alyson Tabbitha’s cosplay is a...

Jbel El Ayachi Association for cultural, social, economic...

Foods that can cause cavities

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy