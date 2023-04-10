Gabčík died at the age of 30 in the crypt of the Church of Cyril and Methodius on Resslerová Street. Six paratroopers — Adolf Opálka, Josef Bublík, Jaroslav Švarc, Jan Hrubý, Josef Valčík and Jozef Gabčík kept the last bullet for themselves in the battle with the Germans after they used up all their ammunition. Jan Kubiš, seriously wounded by a grenade, did not have enough strength to take his own life and bleed out in the SS hospital in Podolí.

Gabčík was born on April 8, 1912 in the village of Poluvsie, which today is part of Rajecký Teplíce. He was the youngest of four siblings. He had a restless, adventurous nature from a young age. He was never attracted to work on his native land, so at the age of 15 he went to the Czech Republic, where he learned to be a locksmith-smith. In 1932, he enlisted in the 14th regiment in Košice and later joined the NCO school in Prešov. As a cadet, he left in 1937 at the insistence of his father for civilian service and definitively joined active military service only in the summer of 1939.