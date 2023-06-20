Structural fire destroyed mattress factory in Villanueva – news

In a first instance decision, the First Specialized Criminal Judge of the Yopal Circuit sentenced former Governor Nelson Ricardo Mariño Velandia to 135 months in prison (11 years and 3 months) for the crime of Conspiracy to Commit an Aggravated Crime.

The facts, according to the investigation, are related to the alleged link and economic support for Mariño Velandia, by the Peasant Self-Defense Forces of Casanare and Néstor Ramón Caro Chaparro, captured for the crime of drug trafficking, for the elections to the Mayor’s Office of Yopal in 2004, when indeed the today condemned was elected Mayor of Yopal.

The testimonies of Alexander González Urbina, alias “careloco” and Alquímedes Pérez Parra, alias “gavilán”, former members of the Casanare Peasant Self-Defense Forces, were also taken into account in the investigation.

In addition to the conviction, he was imposed a fine of 9,750 SMLMV and an accessory penalty that disqualifies him from exercising public rights and functions for the same period of time.

The defense of ex-governor Mariño Velandia has indicated that he will appeal the known sentence, because he considers that the evidence with which the decision was made does not demonstrate the full accuracy of the accusation.

Nelson Ricardo Mariño is imprisoned in La Picota Prison for these events.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

