As a couple on the bench and also on vacation: Mourinho and the Giallorossi goalkeeper coach shared a selfie from their hometown. “Because in Rome we never have lunch together – writes Nuno Santos on Instagram -, today we met in Setubal for a short walk and a fish-based dinner”. The detail of the shot behind them did not go unnoticed: ‘Via José Mourinho’, named after the Special One in October 2017

