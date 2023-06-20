Home » This Monday the novena in honor of Saint Peter the Apostle began with a massive turnout of the faithful
This Monday the novena in honor of Saint Peter the Apostle began with a massive turnout of the faithful

This Monday the novena in honor of Saint Peter the Apostle began with a massive turnout of the faithful

As is already a tradition every June, this Monday in the historic cathedral began the novena in honor of Saint Peter the Apostle, considered the largest religious festivity in the north of the country as it brings together the largest number of the faithful of the second apartment.

Father Juan Carlos Palacios, was in charge of preaching to the faithful, who came to participate at the beginning of the novena with the motto “The mission of the family in the church and the world.” Monsignor Pedro Jubinville, Bishop of the Diocese of San Pedro, was a guest on the first day.

