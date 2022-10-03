After four months of Russian occupation, the Ukrainian flag flies again in the center of the city of Lyman. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskii confirmed this on October 2, along with a series of videos showing Ukrainian soldiers proudly posing with their flag as well as some Russian prisoners and much destroyed or recovered material. These are scenes already seen in Izjum and elsewhere, along the route of the counter-offensive that has been advancing for a month in northeastern Ukraine.

The difference this time is that Lyman is part of the territories Vladimir Putin announced on September 30th. This means that even before the ratification of the decision by the Russian parliament, scheduled for October 3, the annexation was denied by the facts. The Kremlin spokesman was unable to define precisely the borders of the annexed area, which would be the new borders of the Russian Federation. This inevitably created disorder.

The front continues to move, both to the north, where the troops who have captured Lyman continue to attack a Russian army in chaotic retreat, and to the south, in the Cherson region, where the advance is slower but still effective.

Reiterated support

Putin certainly had no illusions. Ukraine could never have accepted either the referendums organized last week or the decision of the annexation, especially considering that the Ukrainian army has the initiative in hand.

But from the Russian point of view, the Ukrainian offensive (and through Kiev that of the NATO countries) is now taking place in Russian territory, even if no other country has recognized the annexation. Putin thus aired the hypothesis of declaring that an “existential threat” looms over Russia, paving the way for an even more intense crescendo, even nuclear on paper.