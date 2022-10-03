Sleep disturbances are very common. However, you have to be careful, as they can cause much bigger problems.

Sleeping is a fundamental part of our daily life. Resting the right number of hours is essential to recover the tiredness accumulated during the course of the day.

However, even something as simple as sleeping can become difficult. In fact, not everyone is able to rest well, facing annoying problems.

Sleep disturbances

Therefore, as we have previously stated, sleep is something essential for our well-being. However, we need to analyze the reasons that often lead us to not sleep or not sleeping well.

The causes of sleep disorders can be many. Stress, disordered life, poor diet are the main reasons that cause insomnia and chronic fatigue.

However, insomnia is not the only thing to mention among sleep disorders. In fact, it seems that excess sleep or hypersomnia are also part of this type of disorder. After all, even sleeping too much hurts, and we know this.

Snoring can be a wake-up call

So in addition to insomnia and hypersomnia, there is another another quite common ailment. This is apnea, a nuisance that can devastate the quality of sleep. Often the apneas go unnoticed and this determines the worsening of the situation. Fortunately, there may be a spy who alarms us, making us understand that something is wrong.

In fact, snoring is an alarm bell that signals the poor quality of our sleep. In fact, snoring, in addition to being annoying for those around us, can be associated with apneas.

Apneas increase the risk of cardiovascular disease

So what happens if I suffer from sleep apnea? These disorders can be very harmful to our health and for this reason they must be kept under control.

Apneas, in fact, increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. It starts from simple hypertension, up to much more serious conditions, such as heart attacks and strokes. Furthermore, neurological and cognitive damage should not be excluded.

Sleep apnea: when surgery is needed

So we have found that sleep apnea is a problem not to be taken lightly. Is there a therapy to eliminate the problem? Yes, absolutely.

Continuous positive pressure ventilation is the primary treatment for sleep apnea. It is a special mask that covers the nose or mouth.

If this therapeutic protocol is not accepted, it is advisable to intervene surgically. The surgery is done to widen the airways and remove excess tissue in the mouth or throat.

Sleep apnea and lifestyle

In conclusion, it is good to keep in mind that sleep apnea is a problem that can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle. In fact, maintaining an adequate and constant body weight can avoid the onset of these annoyances. It would also be good to avoid alcoholic and exciting drinks in the second part of the day. Foods that are too high in fat and carbonated drinks should also be avoided.