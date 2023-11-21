Study 100 | Continuously improve the country’s cultural soft power and Chinese cultural influence – China Daily Network

Create a news article using this content

Wu Yan, Deputy Director of Qixia District Cultural Center, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province:

Culture is the soul of a country and a nation.

We must adhere to the fundamental system of Marxism’s guiding position in the ideological field, persist in serving the people and serving socialism, persist in letting a hundred flowers blossom and a hundred schools of thought contend, persist in creative transformation and innovative development, and use the core socialist values ​​as a guide to develop advanced socialist culture, carry forward revolutionary culture, inherit China’s excellent traditional culture, meet the people’s growing spiritual and cultural needs, consolidate the common ideological foundation for the unity and struggle of the entire party and people of all ethnic groups, and continuously enhance the country’s cultural soft power and the influence of Chinese culture.

——Xi Jinping’s report at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16, 2022

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that cultural self-confidence is a more basic, broader, and deeper self-confidence. It is the most basic, deepest, and most lasting force in the development of a country and a nation; we must strengthen self-confidence in the path, theory, and system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Self-confidence, in the final analysis, is about strengthening cultural self-confidence.

As grassroots cultural workers, it is our unshirkable responsibility to inherit the essence of traditional Chinese culture. We must continue to deepen our understanding of the laws of cultural construction and effectively inherit and develop China’s excellent traditional culture.

