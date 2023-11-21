The official ball of Euro 2024 has a tech heart: it will detect handballs and offsides on its own

All the 51 matches of the European Football Championships next year, starting from the debut match on June 14th in Munich, they will be played with a very intelligent ball.

Is called football lovewhich means Love for Football, was created by Adidas and for the first time it will integrate Connected Ball Technology at the European championship organized by UEFA, which also has important objectives of sustainability that we talked about with Michele Uvaresponsible for Social and Environmental sustainability of the organization that manages football in Europe.

La Connected Ball Technology

Why is he smart? Because it will give significant help in terms of offside reporting, which will thus be semi-automatic, but also to that of handballs and the awarding of penalty kicks. As? A suspension system at the center of the balloon hosts, protects and stabilizes a motion sensor with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) at 500 Hz, capable of providing an objectively unprecedented view of the movement of the ball. The sensor is powered by a rechargeable battery by induction.

The sensor sends precise data in real time on the dynamics and movements of the ball to the match officials. By combining player position data with artificial intelligence, this innovation helps implement semi-automatic offside technology and will be key to supporting quicker decisions during the match. Developed in close collaboration with the German Kinexon, the Connected Ball Technology can also help the VAR staff to identify every single contact with the ball, reducing the analysis time dedicated to handballs and penalty kicks and therefore also shortening the forced interruptions of matches.

Shell, panels and design

That’s not enough: the outer shell is supported by the innovative Ctr-Core inside the ball, designed to ensure accuracy and consistency, thus promoting fast and precise play with maximum shape and air retention. The core is made up of two components: a bladder containing renewable natural rubber and a shell made with a double-layer Pes fabric that gives the bladder itself resistance and structure. The design of the Fussballliebe represents the movement of the ball and the energy of the game through raised black wing shapes, accentuated by colored edges, curves and dots. The 20-panel Precisionshell shape (polyurethane skin with raised grooves) has been designed and tested both in the laboratory and in the field, to control the airflow over the ball and obtain maximum precision.

The project for local communities

As for the purely aesthetic element, Adidas explained that “the use of red, blue, green and orange celebrates both the liveliness and the participating nations and brings to the tournament the pure simplicity of football that so attracts fans from all over the world” and that “illustrations of each stadium of the tournament (there are 10 cities involved, ed.) appear on the ball along with the name of each host city.”

Speaking of host cities: each Euro 2024 venue will receive 900 balls to donate to schools, local football clubs and other worthy local initiatives. And Adidas continues its commitment to contribute 1% of all global net sales soccer balls at Common Goalsupporting initiatives that promote lasting social change for disadvantaged communities, seeking to help create a better and more inclusive future through football.

Advances in material sustainability

But the ball also has a sustainable soul: in addition to using recycled polyester and water-based ink, the Fussballliebe is made with a higher number of biological substances than previous Adidas Official Match Balls. Each layer of the ball has been redesigned to include materials such as corn fibers, sugar cane, cellulose and rubber, without these changes affecting its performance.

“In designing this ball we were inspired by the energy and diversity of the tournament and the love that Europe has for football – explained Sam Handy, vice president of Product and Design of Adidas Football – With this thought, we hope that Fussballliebe brings joy wherever it is used”. On the tech side, he added that “to bring our Connected Ball Technology UEFA Euro 2024 is a landmark moment in the tournament’s history and is the result of our commitment to groundbreaking innovation that improves the experience for match officials, players and fans.”

Presented a few days ago during a special event at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, the new ball will go on tour in the coming weeks in the other 9 host cities with a roadshow which includes pop-up football pitches in city centers and ball give-aways: “The European Football Championship represents the pinnacle of national team competitions on the continent, and we are committed to ensuring that every aspect, from venues to equipment, maintains the highest standards of quality and performance – he concluded Zvonimir Boban, technical director and football manager for UEFA – As always, we are certain that the Adidas Fussballliebe will mark a further step forward in our shared dedication to excellence.” The non-tech version costs 150 euros in the company’s sales points, in selected stores and online, while the official ball with Connected Ball Technology it will not be marketed.