Study therapy professions – waz.de

Whether occupational therapy, speech therapy or physiotherapy: the University of Health in Bochum offers a wide range of courses in the field of therapy.

The course imparts theoretical and practical knowledge. Photo: College of Health

The search for meaning in the job is a central question that occupies many people. In the modern world of work, more and more people – especially young people – are striving to pursue a career that not only offers financial stability, but also a deep fulfillment and meaning in daily working life. This aspiration is closely linked to the desire to contribute, to make a difference and to bring personal passion to the work. The aim is not only to meet financial needs, but also to create a sense of meaning and satisfaction.

This is possible in the occupational fields of occupational therapy, speech therapy and physiotherapy. Because therapy professions are varied and demanding jobs in which you bear responsibility, have close contact with people and support them in improving their quality of life. Therapists in these fields have the opportunity to work with people of all ages, from young children to the elderly. Within the respective subject area, you can specialize in various technical areas, which makes a varied and interesting career possible.

The professional opportunities of therapists are increased by the double degree at the College of Health in Bochum with state-recognized vocational training and an academic bachelor’s degree. “Our graduates usually get a job directly or shortly after completing their studies and can often choose from various offers,” says the Central Student Advisory Service.

Studying a therapy profession offers numerous advantages compared to conventional technical school training:

physical therapy

Der Bachelor of Science in physical therapy at the University of Health in Bochum trains physiotherapists at an academic level according to nationally and internationally recognized recommendations. The focus is on developing the skills of the students. In addition to research skills, professional and interprofessional skills are supported by case-based learning, interactive teamwork and numerous internships in accordance with the practical job profile.

The students learn to identify the causes of various symptoms in a targeted manner and to plan and carry out treatments according to current scientific standards. Social and health policy changes are creating new and significant fields of activity for physiotherapists with an increasing profile of responsibility, both now and in the future.

occupational therapy

In the occupational therapy course, students learn the practical skills of the profession directly in skills labs. Photo: College of Health

The bachelor course occupational therapy is characterized by holistic approaches of activity orientation, client focus, environmental orientation and evidence-based. The modular teaching and learning content supports the development of the ability to reflect and self-organized learning. An important didactic method is case-oriented learning in order to reflect practice as well as possible and at the same time to reflect scientifically.

The central guiding principles are:

A systemic-transactional way of looking at people.

The fundamental value of occupations in people’s living environment.

The need for a critical examination of people’s living conditions and one’s own professional actions.

The appreciation of diversity & multicultural perspectives.

speech therapy

Speech therapists help people individually to improve their communication skills. Photo: College of Health

The field of activity speech therapy includes the prevention, diagnostics and therapy of disorders in the areas of language, speech, voice, swallowing and hearing as well as counseling for patients and their families. Speech therapists work with people of all ages. The aim of speech therapy is to enable those affected to participate in social and community life as best as possible. The focus of the bachelor’s degree is on the scientific examination of speech therapy topics and the theory-practice transfer as well as interprofessional skills.

Taken together, the therapeutic professions of occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physical therapy offer valuable benefits by helping people restore or improve their physical, linguistic, and functional health, and thus improve their quality of life. The courses start in the winter semester, the application deadline for a place on the course is July 15, 2023.

