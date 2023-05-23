Stumbles in total peace

We have been repetitive of this means of communication, that as long as the conditions of impoverishment that is occurring in Colombian families persist, which is forcing some of its members, since they do not have job opportunities, to dedicate themselves to seeking opportunities in illegal settings, looking for a way out to temporarily improve their quality of life and that of their relatives, through the insane practice of criminal acts in the national territory. Unfortunately, government action has been inconsistent in the application of the country’s macroeconomic policy instruments, which is unleashing a process of progressive impoverishment. Hunger does not achieve peace. The result of what has been stated above is that despite the good intentions of President Gustavo Petro Urrego to seek total peace, he has not found the expeditious path to achieve it.

The unilateral suspension of the ceasefire by the national government has been useless. All the narcoterrorist organizations that operate in the country have complied. On the contrary, violence has escalated, massacres, thefts, selective assassinations, expansion of coca and marijuana crops, extortion, recruitment of minors, in short, all criminal actions are seriously threatening the democratic institutions of Colombia. Colombian families feel defenseless and permanently threatened by these insurgent organizations. The suspension of the ceasefire with the FARC dissidents, due to the massacre of four young indigenous people in Putumayo, is one more of the atrocious acts that they continue to commit. And it only does so in the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo. Remember that you seek to negotiate with these criminal groups. They are not guardian angels.

On the contrary. A crime like never before has overflowed, in just ten months that he has been in office. We have gone back more than two decades. The outlook is very disturbing. The assassinations of social leaders continue; According to Indepaz, there are 60 this year. Massacres continue to take place in some regions of the country. In the first four months of this year, there are 34. The fight against illicit crops is in a long hiatus that has helped the number of cultivated hectares to continue registering historical highs.

The Government faces the challenge of ensuring that the search for total peace is not done at the expense of the tranquility of the people and a paradoxical strengthening of the armed groups. For this, there can be no different path than that of having a single score that harmonizes the efforts of the entire State and is written in the key of strengthening legitimately constituted institutions. In this it is essential to unite the strategy. No one, except criminals, is interested in a weakening of the state’s ability to protect Colombians.