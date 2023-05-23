Home » Vinicius case: 4 arrests for mannequin hanged in January – Football
Vinicius case: 4 arrests for mannequin hanged in January – Football

Vinicius case: 4 arrests for mannequin hanged in January – Football
(ANSA-AFP) – MADRID, MAY 23 – Four people were arrested in Spain as part of the investigation into the discovery at the end of January, in Madrid, of a hanged mannequin wearing the shirt of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, according to reported the police.

These arrests come two days after fresh racist insults hurled at the Brazilian player during a Spanish soccer match sparked a wave of indignation in the country and abroad.

The mannequin wearing the Vinicius shirt was found hanged on January 26, the day Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, under a banner reading “Madrid hates Real “. (ANSA-AFP).

