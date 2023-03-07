Home News Stunning election analysis from Bloomberg: Erdogan must account for earthquake victims
As one month passes after the earthquake disaster that stifled Turkey, the world media continues to carry the discussions that took place after the earthquakes to their pages. In the analysis published in the US-based Bloomberg news agency, the headline “Erdogan owes earthquake victims an explanation” drew attention. In the analysis written by Bloomberg editors, President Tayyip Erdogan, who promised to hold elections on May 14, said that because of the government’s response to the earthquake. […]

