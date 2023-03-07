Around ten armed subjects committed the kidnapping of Amanda Arroyo Arrieta, 53 years oldwife of a rancher from the township of Zapatosa, municipality of Tamalameque, Cesar.

The men entered the property at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday in order to take the owner of the farm, Julio Muñoz, but noticing his delicate state of health, they decided to kidnap his sentimental partner.

“Initially they presented themselves as ELN members and then as FARC dissidents, in short, according to what the authorities say, it is possible that it is a common crime”said Luis Lascarro, mayor of Tamalameque.

Eight of the criminals, who were wearing gloves, short weapons and masks, took the woman, while two men remained for a time guarding the relativesincluding the victim’s son, who was warned not to notify the authorities for two days.

“We are given this first kidnapping to which we will give the treatment by the institutionality with the investigations and find the return of this woman safe and sound to the bosom of her family”, stated Eduardo Esquivel, departmental government secretary.

Last year in this area Two kidnappings occurred: the first case was Alvaro Rodriguez Martinez and the second the farmer Gabriel Rincon, 75 years old.

“Tamalameque is a municipality that is topographically built on flat savannahs, therefore, what is presented here is that it can be used for overnight stays or as a passage (for criminals). According to the investigations carried out by the Army, the judicial police and the Police, as such we do not have groups settling in the territory”, explained President Lascarro.

The Munoz Arroyo family It is known for its livestock and agricultural work in the corregimiento of Zapatosa. And so far they had not presented a similar fact in the department.

The administrative and police authorities will hold a security meeting to discuss the kidnapping.