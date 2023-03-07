Home Technology Plant apps in the test: sowing and harvesting with the smartphone
Plant apps in the test: sowing and harvesting with the smartphone

Plant app Greentech Live / Photo: Envato

In the current issue, our dear colleagues from ct magazine have once again put a lot of effort into putting together a comprehensive overview of various apps that can support garden lovers in planning, caring for and harvesting their plants.

One of the recommended apps is Gardenize, which allows you to digitally manage and plan your garden. You can take photos of plants and garden tools, add notes to each plant and area, and schedule tasks like watering or fertilizing. The app also offers a social feature that allows you to network with other gardening enthusiasts and share ideas and tips.

According to tests, Gardenize is one of the best plant apps ever. Photo: Greentech Live Screenshot

Top Greentech App Plants: Gardenize

Another app that will be presented is “FlowerChecker+”. This app allows you to take a photo of an unfamiliar plant and send it to a team of botanists who will then provide you with the exact species and care instructions within hours. The app is ideal for gardeners who enjoy growing exotic or unusual plants.

Garden planner app

For those who grow vegetables, there is the Garden Planner app that allows you to plan how to grow your vegetable garden. You can add different plants and calculate the number of plants you need to meet your needs. The app also offers tips on caring for and harvesting vegetables.

Finally, there is “SmartPlant”, an app that offers plant lovers expert advice. You can upload a photo of a plant and SmartPlant’s experts will provide you with information to care for and grow your plants.

Overall, there are many apps that can help garden lovers plan, care for, and harvest their plants. The apps featured in CT Magazine offer a comprehensive range of functions, ranging from garden management to plant identification. So if you have a green thumb or just want to improve your gardening skills, some of these apps are worth trying out.

Cleantech meets App Fryd for “smart” bed planning

