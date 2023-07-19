Su Zifeng: Taiwanese manufacturers are long-term partners of AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) held an Innovation Day event on the 19th, which was hosted by CEO Su Zifeng. The participating companies included Lin Zhaoyang, general manager of Chunghwa Telecom, Ye Zhian, general manager of Inventec, and general manager of Inventec Computer Business Group Zhang Hui, Phison CEO Pan Jiancheng and Xinxing Chairman Zeng Zizhang attended the event. After the meeting, Su Zifeng accepted an exclusive interview with the media, focusing on AMD’s future strategic layout and AI future prospects, and emphasized the close cooperation with the Taiwanese factory supply chain.

Will make more investments in the field of AI

Su Zifeng said that AI is the biggest boost to promote the market. In the future, all AMD products will have AI in them, especially GPU is very important for generative AI applications. In addition, edge devices will also have the need to build an AI ecosystem in the future. She emphasized that AMD has invested a lot of energy in the software part, and has made very good progress in ROCm. For example, many companies will use large models such as PyTorch and Titan, and AMD’s chips are compatible with these language models. Customers use The feedback is very positive, and AMD will invest more in the AI ​​field in the future.

AI is still in its infancy, and there is a lot of room for growth

Su Zifeng mentioned that AI is still in the early stages of development, and there is still a lot of room for growth. It is estimated that the AI ​​​​market will have a “value” of US$150 billion in the next 3 to 5 years. The reason is to get stuck in advance and look to the future.

Su Zifeng praised Taiwan’s supply chain even more, emphasizing that Taiwan’s ecosystem is particularly important to AMD or other semiconductor companies. Su Zifeng said: “We have a good and long-term relationship with Taiwan’s supply chain partners. Relationships, such as TSMC wafer manufacturing, to OSAT, Back-end, and even carrier boards, ODM manufacturers, AMD relies heavily on Taiwan’s semiconductor platform to provide Time to market services, Taiwan’s ecological chain is very important.” This is also Zi Su The purpose of Feng’s trip to Taiwan is to communicate with the supply chain and let the supply chain understand AMD’s long-term plans.

As for customers of the MI300 chip, Su Zifeng said that after the press conference, many customers have expressed strong interest in the product, because the MI300 chip is aimed at high-performance computing and large-scale cloud service enterprises, and AMD currently has a market share in the server market. It has exceeded 25% (including traditional servers), but there is still a lot of room for growth. In each generation of products, AMD continues to improve.

Su Zifeng also once again affirmed the strong support of Taiwan’s supply chain. She mentioned that the complexity of the MI300 chip is very high, and it must rely on the close cooperation of supply chain partners. In addition, regarding geopolitical risks, Su Zifeng also thanked TSMC for setting up a fab in Arizona, and was happy to see overseas investment in the supply chain of the Taiwanese factory.

Supplier executives attended the dinner

Su Zifeng will also hold a dinner with Taiwan’s factory supply chain in the evening. It is reported that Tong Zixian, chairman of Pegatron, who has previously publicly stated that he has met, and Quanta, Compal, Inventec, Wistron, and Expressway among the five electronic brothers. Senior executives of Taiwan-based suppliers such as Phison and Xiangshuo of transmission solutions will be present to consolidate the supply chain relationship.

