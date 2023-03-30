The National Civil Police (PNC) arrested this Wednesday a subject who defrauded people with the old trick of being in charge of renting beach huts, in which people of good faith who wanted to vacation with their families and friends fell.

This is Brayan Ernesto Ramírez Valdivieso, who was arrested this afternoon by order of the Attorney General’s Office.

This subject advertised the alleged properties on social networks, where he was contacted by his victims. There he showed the photographs of the ranches and established prices. People contacted him and ended up depositing the rental value, and until very late they realized that they had been scammed.

“The @FGR_SV issued an arrest warrant against Brayan Ramírez who will be prosecuted for the crime of Fraud. This subject advertised on social networks the rental of ranches on beaches such as Costa del Sol in La Paz, and Costa Azul in Sonsonate, “said the Prosecutor’s Office.

He also explained that the scammer’s way of operating was to show the photos of the alleged ranches for rent to the victims. “They deposited the rental payment into their bank account and then realized that the place did not exist,” the report says.

People who have been victims of this unscrupulous should contact the authorities to strengthen the case.