Home News Subject advertised the rental of beach huts on social networks, but it was all a scam – Diario La Página
News

Subject advertised the rental of beach huts on social networks, but it was all a scam – Diario La Página

by admin
Subject advertised the rental of beach huts on social networks, but it was all a scam – Diario La Página

The National Civil Police (PNC) arrested this Wednesday a subject who defrauded people with the old trick of being in charge of renting beach huts, in which people of good faith who wanted to vacation with their families and friends fell.

This is Brayan Ernesto Ramírez Valdivieso, who was arrested this afternoon by order of the Attorney General’s Office.

This subject advertised the alleged properties on social networks, where he was contacted by his victims. There he showed the photographs of the ranches and established prices. People contacted him and ended up depositing the rental value, and until very late they realized that they had been scammed.

“The @FGR_SV issued an arrest warrant against Brayan Ramírez who will be prosecuted for the crime of Fraud. This subject advertised on social networks the rental of ranches on beaches such as Costa del Sol in La Paz, and Costa Azul in Sonsonate, “said the Prosecutor’s Office.

He also explained that the scammer’s way of operating was to show the photos of the alleged ranches for rent to the victims. “They deposited the rental payment into their bank account and then realized that the place did not exist,” the report says.

People who have been victims of this unscrupulous should contact the authorities to strengthen the case.

See also  The ostentatious gender reveal that Andrea Valdiri prepared

You may also like

Change of strategy – RBI wants to withdraw...

Construction of the first Marienholm houses will begin...

At least nine soldiers killed in Catatumbo after...

The city’s first-quarter scheduling meeting for optimizing the...

Bipolarity: What constitutes manic-depressive illness

Weapons of war seized in Chalatenango – 102nine...

2,900 tires were extracted from the streets and...

Edible wild plants and Co. – food from...

Second motion of censure against Irene Vélez did...

The province’s spring forest and grassland fire prevention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy