Gaming notebooks equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 have been available for purchase for a few weeks. One of them is the Razer Blade 16. We grabbed the laptop and saw how it would fare in a recent AAA game.

Image: Razer Blade 16

The laptop version of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 has 3,072 CUDA cores and clocks at up to 2,370 MHz. The GDDR6 video memory is 8 GB and the power consumption can be increased to a maximum of 140 watts. It is the middle class of the current graphics card lineup. Corresponding notebooks are commercially available from around 1,200 euros.

Our test sample, a Razer Blade 16 (RZ09-0483RGH3-R3G1), is also equipped with an Intel Core i9-13950HX and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM. The 16-inch display can display up to 240 frames per second and has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels due to the form factor. However, we tested in 1440p for better comparability.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop: Die Performance

The notebook had to prove itself in Cyberpunk 2077 to test whether the current mid-range can hold its own in current AAA games. The game is a good benchmark because it has high hardware requirements and also supports the two important additional functions DLSS and frame generation.

For our first test run, we used the game’s “Ultra” preset. Raytracing was switched off in this case. The notebook delivered a pleasingly smooth gaming experience. Depending on the situation, the frames were between 45 and 60 FPS. We could not observe any disturbing frame drops.

The first test run with activated ray tracing (also Ultra) could be finished quickly. More than 20 FPS were not possible on average. It was only really playable with the help of DLSS (automatic quality level). With this combination, between 30 and 40 FPS were mostly possible. There were occasional minor frame drops below the magical 30 FPS mark. Overall, the game ran pretty smoothly. It was noticeable that the 8 GB video memory of the GeForce RTX 4060 was constantly at its limit.

The result was even better when using Nvidia’s frame generation. In this case, too, the video memory was fully utilized again. But despite the “Ultra” level of detail and activated ray tracing, the notebook was able to achieve around 50 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077. The perfect solution for anyone who wants fancy ray tracing effects but doesn’t want to forego a smooth gaming experience.

Let’s summarize…

The laptop version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 can also handle demanding games. Even the maximum graphic details can be extracted from Cyberpunk 2077. However, you can forget pure ray tracing, the performance is simply not enough for that. The pretty lighting effects can only be enjoyed in combination with Nvidia DLSS and preferably with frame generation. In the long run, video memory could become an issue. The 8GB is already very tight these days, as the example with Cyberpunk 2077 clearly shows. This could have an even greater impact on performance in future AAA games.