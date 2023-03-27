The First Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Mobile Guarantee Control sent Edwin Martínez Pérez to prisonaccused of wounding his ex-sentimental partner and her daughter with a knife in events recorded in the Altos de la Popa residential complex in Valledupar.

Martínez Pérez will be deprived of liberty while facing the process for the crime of aggravated domestic violence, charged by the URI sectional Prosecutor’s Office 14 in the framework of the preliminary hearings for the legalization of capture, imputation of charges and imposition of an insurance measure.

The entity indicated that Martínez Pérez consecutively he harassed his sentimental ex-partner, therefore, the entrance to the residential complex was restricted.

However, the past March 25th The man entered the complex and arrived at the apartment of his ex-partner and children with the excuse of delivering the monthly support for one of the children.

“At that moment, the victim points out that when she was filling out a checkbook, (Martínez) took out a razor-type knife that he placed on her neck, holding her and causing injuries to different parts of her body. At that moment she asked for help, several neighbors from the sector arrived, including her own daughter, who was also injured ”said the Prosecutor’s Office.

The community was able to help Edith Palomino, 41 years oldand his daughter Estefanía Martínez, 21who were transferred to a care center.

Hours later, the young woman was able to recover from the injury to her finger, while her mother had to undergo medical evaluations to rule out involvement of vital organs.

Edwin Martinez Perez too was injured by stab wounds that he gave himself and the blows he received from the inhabitants who defended the women.

For this reason, Martínez appeared before the judge from the clinic where he is being held. Besides, He did not accept the charges for aggravated domestic violence.

However, the judge considered that Martínez Pérez He represented a danger to his ex-partnerchildren and even for himself, for which he had to be in a prison.

THE DEFENSE

defense attorney Jorge Leonardo Fuentes Torres, For his part, he reproached the judge for not granting him time to collect his probative materials.

He also specified that in the interview with Martínez’s ex-partner there was no annex to any criminal complaint to prove that she had previously been mistreated.

“In addition to the fact that material evidence was not allowed to be presented, the balance is tilted and there is disproportionality in the way these hearings are carried out before the guarantee control judges”reproached Fuentes Torres.