Subject would have intimidated his youngest daughter with a machete in Aguachica

When they carried out control operations, Authorities arrested Luis David Mora, 27, for allegedly intimidating his little daughter with a machetein facts registered in the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

According to the authorities, the man was under the influence of alcohol and, being at home with his sentimental partner, inflicted fear with a knife.

The community notified the National Police, which arrived at the house located in the Sabanitas neighborhood.

“Upon arrival we found a female person, who stated that In the room, your partner is drunk and has your 2-year-old daughter locked up”, ratified the authorities.

Luis David Mora was captured for the crime of domestic violence and left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the same way, he was going to be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of an insurance measure.

