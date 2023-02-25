At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee control judge sent Cristian Camilo Valenzuela Zapata, alias Pollo, to prison; and Samir Leonardo Ramírez Torres, alias El Negro, presumed assassins of the Jorge Briceño structure of the Farc dissidents.

Abundant evidence indicates that these men would have directly participated in the homicide of six members of the public force, from whom they would have stolen their weapons and left signs alluding to the criminal organization.

The first criminal event attributed to them occurred on September 16, 2021, in San Vicente del Caguan (Caquetá). ‘Pollo’ and ‘El Negro’ apparently murdered patrolmen Víctor Alfonso Rojas Vargas and Kevin Esteban Guevara Barrios.

A second event occurred on December 9, 2021, in Cartagena del Chairá, and is related to an armed attack against a group of the National Navy that left Marines John Flores Jaramillo and Jheison Alberto Núñez Moreno dead, and seriously injured. to another uniformed

Finally, it became clear that they would be responsible for the crime of the patrolmen José Edinson Rivera Garrido and Hermes Alberto Mora Guevara, on January 11, 2022, in Lejanías.

A prosecutor from the Delegate for Territorial Security charged Valenzuela Zapata and Ramírez Torres with the crimes of aggravated homicide, attempted aggravated homicide, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime for the purpose of homicide, aggravated robbery; and aggravated manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

The charges were not accepted by the defendants, who must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in a prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

