They were seated in front of the First Sentencing Judge of Santa Tecla, José Daniel Meléndez Peraza and José Cándido Guevara Orellana, accused of the simple homicide of José Antonio Campos Morales.

The facts indicated that on the night of April 27, 2021, José Antonio Campos Morales arrived at the house of his former life partner in San Matías, La Libertad, and began to knock on the door, yelling at him to come out and to return to his home. living place. The woman out of fear never came out.

Upon hearing the scandal, Meléndez Peraza and Guevara Orellana arrived and -after a discussion- they took Campos and took his life with the crooks they were carrying, inflicting “one wound on the head and another on the neck”.

This testimony was offered before the judge by a witness, who recounted that that same night “they returned full of blood from their hands, their clothes, and their knees… and they confessed to me that they had killed” -Campos Morales-

After listening to the testimonial evidence and verifying the expert and documentary evidence, the judge found the defendants guilty and sentenced them to 20 years in prison.

