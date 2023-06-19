Home » Submarine with tourists exploring Titanic wreckage disappears in Atlantic Ocean
News

Submarine with tourists exploring Titanic wreckage disappears in Atlantic Ocean

by admin

The Boston Coast Guard leads the rescue operation of a submarine where at least 5 tourists were on board

A submarine carrying five tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic has disappeared in Atlantic waters, a Boston (Massachusetts, United States) Coast Guard spokesman told the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to that source, “a small submarine with five people on board has disappeared in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck site.”

The British channel BBC and the American CBS were the first to report the disappearance of the submarine and the ongoing search and rescue operations. Neither the BBC nor CBS have information on the number of missing people.

Several companies organize multi-day trips to see the remains of the Titanic, which is located at a depth of about 3,800 meters and at a distance of about 640 kilometers from the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that organizes these types of expeditions, confirmed Monday in a statement that their submarine was the one that had disappeared and explained that they were doing everything possible to bring the crew back.

“Our full attention is on the submarine crew members and their families,” OceanGate Expeditions said in its statement.

The company said it has had “extensive assistance” from various government agencies and other companies in trying to re-establish contact with the submarine.

OceanGate Expeditions is the only company that has a submarine, called “Titan”, that is capable of reaching the bottom of the ocean to see the remains of the Titanic up close. The submarine used by that company usually has a crew of five people.

The company had recently announced on its website and social networks that there was an expedition “underway” to see the remains of the Titanic.

See also  WEAPONS AND DRUGS SEIZED FROM THE CONCEPCIÓN PRISON « CDE News

On June 14, the company said on Twitter that it was using the communications company Starlink to keep the line of communication open with the expedition heading to the Titanic.

On the company’s website, seven-day voyages to see the wreckage of the Titanic are advertised for about $250,000.

With information from Efe.

You may also like

Abbadia Lariana accident today, car hits a motorcycle:...

Digitization and public contracts: presentation of the Technical...

Mr. Pudink recommends: La Redada | Culture |...

This Tuesday, June 20, the deadline to renew...

Kata, inspection resumed in the former Astor hotel....

When you set up a mobile flat rate,...

Reign of Joy and The Taste of Los...

The 32nd edition of the “Torneo dei Rioni...

Cartagena: ‘El Purru’, alleged hitman of the Clan...

Harbin Fair provides foreign exhibitors with “China opportunities”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy