Substitutes as 2023/24, what happens if I accept and then they identify me for the role?

Can a teacher, who obtains a substitute until the end of the teaching activities or until the end of the school year and then is identified for the role of GM, accept it?

We are answering a question posed by one of our readers to the editorial staff, first recalling the timing relating to the various operations at the start of the school year, including substitutes and roles.

Beginning of the school year

As is well known, the start-up operations of the school year begin with the establishment of staff (and retirements) and end with the assignment of substitutes (at least for teachers). Here is the order:

establishment of workforce autonomy territorial and professional mobility annual mobility entries in the role assignment of tasks from GPS first range support aimed at the role (only for the 2023/24 academic year) and substitutes at 30/06 and 31/08

Organic constitution

The establishment of the autonomy staff, the so-called staff, has already taken place, according to the instructions provided by the Ministry with the note of 12 April 2023. Here the tables relating to all the posts of the aforementioned staff

Territorial and professional mobility

The mobility of teaching staff, i.e. transfers and transfers of roles/chairs, has already been carried out and the teachers concerned learned of the results on 24 May 2023.

Annual mobility

Following the agreement signed with the trade unions and the subsequent note no. 34778 of 06/14/2023, the MIM has started the operations of use and provisional assignment. At the moment, the interested teachers are engaged in submitting the related applications, which can be presented until next July 5th. Temporary assignments of teachers [LO SPECIALE]: application until July 5th, UPDATED with VIDEOTUTORIAL “All the steps to avoid mistakes”

The operations, as we read in the aforementioned note, must be completed by 4 August 2023, unlike what happened in previous years and from the provisions of CCNI 2019/22, where we read that the aforementioned operations must be completed by 31 August. The advance of provisional assignments and uses is part of the MIM’s plan to bring forward all preparatory operations to the beginning of the school year, in order to have all teachers in the chair from 1 September.

Role entries

Also in this case, the Ministry aims to anticipate the times. The objective declared by the Minister is to carry out the operations of entry into the role between the end of June and mid-July. This is also thanks to the changes that will be made to the platform, through which interested parties fill out the application every year, or rather the two envisaged applications (a first application for choosing the province-place/class of competition and then a second application for choosing site). Admissions in the role of teachers 2023, here’s how they will take place. New for completing the application [LO SPECIALE]

Assignments and substitutions

For the a.s. 2023/24, as in the last AS, an extraordinary recruitment procedure will take place on the support posts left over from the ordinary role entries (from GaE, GM and Quick Call), drawing from the GPS first band support and related additional lists. The aspirants will be hired on a fixed-term basis in 2023/24, to then be placed in the role in 2024/25. Read here to learn about the structure of the extraordinary procedure

Interested teachers will submit a single application for both the aforementioned positions and substitutes, filling in the relevant sections of interest.

Applicants, included in GaE and in GPS joint position (I and II level) and support (II level), will present the same application, without however competing for the tasks aimed at the role.

Also for the assignment of substitutes, the will of the Ministry is to anticipate the operations, which generally took place at the end of August, continuing also during the month of September.

Question

One of our readers asks the following:

I’m in GM but I don’t know, like anyone I think, if I’ll be called to a permanent position. So I wanted to give the availability for substitutes. What happens if they call me for a substitute and I accept, but then I’m also called as chosen by the GM? Can I leave the substitute or am I forced to refuse the call from GM and therefore, from what I’ve read around, lose my job at GM?

As mentioned above, the operations for entering the role take place before the assignment of the substitutes, therefore the problem should not arise. It is true, however, that there may be entries in the role by subrogation (following renunciations), for which the identification could arrive after the assignment of a possible substitute. In this case, the reader must leave the substitute position to accept the role, which she can do (in this regard, there are no sanctions that affect the position. For substitute positions, see below). Conversely, she cannot give up the role, because otherwise she would be removed from GM (as we read in the annual operating instructions on role placements) with the consequent impossibility of being hired on a permanent basis.

For the sake of completeness of information, should the foregoing happen, the reader could not accept substitutes (for any class of competition/place of inclusion) for the two-year period of validity of the GPS or the GaE (in fact it would be a matter of abandonment of the service). This, however, once she has entered the role, would matter little to the same (reader) both because she would be carrying out the service indefinitely and because, having passed the trial year, she would be canceled by every other GM, by GaE and GI (on the GPS the MIM should clarify the provision referred to in Article 13/5 of Legislative Decree 59/2017).

