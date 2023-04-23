Sudan, US embassy evacuated

Washington, April 23. (beraking latest news /Ani) – US President Joe Biden has confirmed the evacuation of US diplomatic personnel to Sudan due to fighting taking place in the capital, Khartoum. “Today, on my orders, the United States Army co…

Washington, April 23. (beraking latest news/Ani) – US President Joe Biden has confirmed the evacuation of US diplomatic personnel to Sudan due to fighting taking place in the capital, Khartoum. “Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract United States government personnel from Khartoum. I am proud of the extraordinary efforts of our Embassy personnel, who carried out their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America’s friendship and bond with the people of Sudan,” Biden said in a White House statement.