Football: Preußen Münster makes the third division return perfect – FOOTBALL

Yeah, done! League 3 – Munster is there. As the first regional league team, coach Sascha Hildmann (51) secured promotion with a 2-0 home win against Düsseldorf’s U23s. And that’s three games before the end of the season…

Third division return perfect. Climb up, Prussian eagle!

When referee Martin Ulankiewicz (Oberhausen) ended the game with a long drawn-out whistle at exactly 3:48 p.m., the joy in the completely sold-out stadium on Hammer Strasse knew no bounds. 12,974 fans sang with one voice: “Never again 4th league, never again, never again.”

Shortly thereafter, the grandstand gates were opened in a controlled manner and the black, white and green crowd happily flocked to their heroes on the lawn. Three years after the corona-related accident, the descent has been repaired and the Prussians are back.

Enlarge Sascha Hildmann proud. The promotion with Prussia is his biggest success as a coach so far: Photo: Jan Fromme/firo Sportphoto

While the 90 minutes against “little Fortuna” sometimes seemed a bit tedious, the boys around captain Marc Lorenz (34) presented themselves not only third, but almost first class when celebrating. Whether champagne showers, the Humba with the enthusiastic supporters – in the midst also Lord Mayor Markus Lewe – or even “Shit Osnabrück and shit Rot-Weiss-Essen cries” – the whole program was unwound extensively and loudly. There were also 1000 liters of free beer for the fans. A picture book day for all eagle bearers!

It was also easy to get over the fact that Düsseldorf were the more dominant team for long stretches of the game, only failing directly in front of goalkeeper Max Schulze Niehues (34). Unlike the home side, who were able to take advantage of two of their few chances. Shortly before the break, defensive veteran Simon Scherder (30/42.) pushed the ball over the line after a corner kick to take the lead. In the second round, “Joker” Deniz Bindemann (20), almost eight minutes after being substituted on, made the final result with a fine turn in the penalty area (67th).

Head coach Hildmann moved after the end of the game: “I have to let that sink in first. This promotion is the greatest and most emotional moment of my career so far.” Mayor Lewe was no less fascinated: “It’s unbelievable how the whole city supports our Prussians. A great experience for Munster!”

Enlarge

The Prussia fans close together! After the final whistle, the almost 13,000 spectators streamed happily but peacefully onto the stadium lawn Photo: Jan Fromme/firo Sportphoto

Later, the Prussian party moved further into the city, where the black, white and green night was turned into day in the various bars and pubs. Nevertheless, Hildmann has already announced that the remaining matches against Fortuna Cologne (Fri./April 28/7.30 p.m.), in Oberhausen against Wuppertal (Sat./5.5./2 p.m.) and finally against Rot-Weiss Ahlen (Sat./ 13.5./2 p.m.) should not be given away. Hildmann’s promise: “We want to keep playing good football. Until the end. But have a lot of fun!”

Enlarge

Defender veteran Simon Scherder pushed the ball over the line for a lucky lead Photo: Jan Fromme/firo Sportphoto

As an aside, it should also be noted that FC Düren withdrew its objection to the evaluation of the Prussian game at the “Green Table” (2-0 and three points for Münster) and pursuers Gladbach II did not get more than 2-2 against Cologne II …