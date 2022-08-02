Is called Barbie core style and was born on the set of the movie ‘Barbie‘starring the actors Margot Robbie e Ryan Goslingto be released in 2023. This style, which makes pink the absolute protagonist of lookhe conquered in a short time before the bridge and then the spotlight on social networks and beaches of the most popular seaside resorts. Here’s everything you need to know about the trend trend Barbie core.

Pink is the protagonist of the look

The main element of the stile Barbie core it is pink. Available in different nuances and shades, the rosa it is combined with denim, for example in the summer combination with shortsto white, in the case of t-shirts, to fuchsia for bold tone-on-tone looks, or proposed alone on minidress. The only rule of Barbie style is to celebrate the favorite color of the doll by Mattel, the undisputed icon of the old and new generations.

How the Barbie core style was born

Although the reference to the film starring Margot Robbie it is certainly what gave its name to the summer trend, pink was already hero of the fashion collections for 2022 presented last year. This is the case, for example, of the pantone color Pink PPproposed by Valentino during the fashion shows, or to the look of the American singer Conan Gray at the Coachella 2022 festival, which performed on stage in an all-fuchsia long dress. Or the rapper Lizzowho chose bright pink for the premiere of his show “Watch ut for the big Grrrls”.

The meaning of the Barbie core style

Barbie core means first of all fun. With a recognizable style, frivolous and an aesthetic with a taste that is also a bit trashy, lo stile Barbie celebrates the fashion-conscious, self-confident girl who “just wants to have fun”. This trend has its roots in pop culture and its primary objective is to communicate audacity and give the outfit freedom and lightheartedness.