Moscow expels 34 German diplomats in retaliation – World

There are 34 German diplomats expelled from Russia, out of a total of 90 still present in the country. The tabloid Bild reports it, citing its own sources, also taken up by the Tass agency. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova spoke of “over 20” expulsions in response to Germany’s expulsions of Russian diplomats.

Moscow has decided to expel an unknown number of German diplomats “in response to hostile actions by Berlin”. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry quoted by the Interfax agency.

Berlin had decided on a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany. This was denounced by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, announcing a “symmetrical” response from the Russian side and observing – as reported by Tass – that the Germans are destroying the entire spectrum of relations between the two countries. Moscow has decided to expel an unknown number of German diplomats “in response to hostile actions by Berlin”. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry quoted by the Interfax agency.

Berlin has embarked on the path of destroying the full range of Russia-Germany relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said as quoted by Tass in reference to the decision by German authorities to expel Russian diplomats.

“The authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany have decided on another mass expulsion of members of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany. We strongly condemn these actions by Berlin, which continues to destroy the entire range of Russia-Germany relations, including in their dimension diplomacy,” the ministry stressed.

ANSA agency Russia tries to recover the memory of the 'Great Patriotic War' (ANSA)

EU: ‘wind power pact against Moscow’s blackmail’. European countries bordering the North Sea are ready to sign an alliance pact on wind energy “in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and energy blackmail attempts against Europe”. This is what is being learned in Brussels in view of the North Sea summit scheduled for Monday in the Belgian port city of Ostend. The meeting will be attended by France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom. The EU will be represented by the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.