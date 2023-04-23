Conte brakes on the pact with the Democratic Party. Sparks over the arms referendum in Ukraine

M5s-Pd sparks between a faltering pact and weapons in Ukraine

“Faced with a right and its government that on fundamental issues, from social rights to civil rights and even on the democratic and institutionaldrags the country back dramatically, it is increasingly urgent that the conditions be created for a common platform of the opposition”. Said the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, member of parliament of the Green Left Alliance speaking in Rome at the National Assembly of the Network of Even numbers and turning to Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte.

However, there will hardly be a hearing on the issue. Indeed, according to Corriere della Sera, Conte is holding back on the pact with the Democratic Party. “In the past – declares the former Prime Minister – the M5S got burned with the Pd, a party used to managing power. It is natural that today there is greater caution, more prudence”. For the Corriere “the most marked gap seems to be the position of the two parties on the war: Conte has in fact announced that he will sign for the referendum to repeal the laws allowing arms to be sent to Ukraine, also promoted by the Commission Du.pre. (acronym that stands for «doubt» and «precaution») close to the novax environments”.

“If we don’t direct our diplomatic efforts, the EU will lose its leadership: it is necessary to play a leading role for a solution, otherwise Europe will no longer have a role in future scenarios,” Conte said.

Always on Corriere Stefano Bonaccini replies. “The foreign policy of a large country is not made with referendums. However, no one is as divided on Ukraine as the right: it is hardly necessary to recall Salvini’s positions or Berlusconi’s outbursts, to whom I wish him all the best for his health. But with the M5S we also have important points of convergence, from the defense of health care and public schools to the fight against precariousness”, says Bonaccini.

On the objective of 2 percent of GDP for military spending: “I think that the primary objective, also in this area, is that of European integration, to spend better and count more in the international context. We cannot complain the omnipresence of the United States and the absence of the European Union and then leaving all burdens and responsibilities to the former and the latter without a voice and tools, starting with a common foreign policy and army”.

