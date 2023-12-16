Sudden!Tang Xiaoou, founder of SenseTime Technology, passed away at the age of 55_Oriental Fortune Network

The global AI industry is mourning the loss of one of its brightest minds with the passing of SenseTime Technology founder Tang Xiaoou. The news of his death was confirmed by the company in an obituary issued on December 16, 2023.

Tang Xiaoou, a pioneering artificial intelligence scientist, passed away on December 15, 2023 due to ineffective treatment for an illness. He was only 55 years old at the time of his death.

Tang Xiaoou was a highly respected figure in the field of artificial intelligence and made significant contributions to the industry. He held a 20.63% stake in SenseTime Technology, a company he co-founded in Hong Kong in 2014.

His journey in the field of artificial intelligence began with his pursuit of a doctoral degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he was exposed to the world of computer vision, an experience that he described as “cool as hell.” Over the years, he made numerous breakthroughs in deep learning and image recognition technology, leading his team to become world leaders in the field.

Beyond his work in AI, Tang Xiaoou was also known for his talents in literature and art. He was recognized for his role in the cultural activities at Microsoft Research Asia, where he was elected as the head of the institute’s cultural troupe and secretary of the youth league committee.

SenseTime Technology, the company he co-founded, made its mark in the AI industry, achieving a market value that once exceeded HK$300 billion. Following its successful IPO in Hong Kong at the end of 2021, Tang Xiaoou’s net worth surged to an estimated HK$65.1 billion.

However, despite the company’s success, it faced financial challenges, reporting a net profit loss of 3.123 billion yuan in the first half of 2023.

Tang Xiaoou’s sudden passing has left a void in the AI industry, with many mourning the loss of a visionary leader and a brilliant mind.

The news of his death has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from colleagues, industry peers, and admirers. Tang Xiaoou’s legacy in the field of artificial intelligence will forever be remembered, and his contributions will continue to inspire future advancements in the industry.

