Xiaomi and Huawei are engaged in a patent “war of words” again: who copied whom and foldable screen mobile phones have become a battleground for military strategists–Quick Technology–Technology changes the future

Xiaomi and Huawei Engage in Another Patent “War of Words”

Kuai Technology reported on December 16 that patent disputes between Xiaomi and Huawei have occurred many times, from this folding screen to previous communication patents.

At the beginning of the year, the patent dispute between the two parties attracted widespread attention in the industry. Huawei sued Xiaomi for infringement of four patents, mainly involving 4G/LTE technology, mobile phone photography, and unlocking technology.

Subsequently, Xiaomi initiated invalidation applications for Huawei’s patents such as sending control signaling methods, panoramic images, and unlocking technology. On September 13, Huawei and Xiaomi announced a global patent cross-licensing agreement.

Chairman Yu Chengdong blasted “friends” for plagiarism at the 2023 Pollen Annual Meeting, saying bluntly that the other party just made up a name and said it was his own. The double-rotation water drop hinge directly becomes the keel hinge, and the keel does not exist.

Xiaomi responded on its official Weibo and listed patent comparisons as evidence.

Relevant people said that companies like Xiaomi should conduct sufficient technical analysis before launching their products. Therefore, the possibility that the mechanical structure of Xiaomi’s new folding screen product will infringe Huawei’s patent rights is relatively low.

In addition, experts also said that the identification of patent infringement involves the comparison of products and patents, rather than the comparison of patents. There is also a problem behind this incident: the folding screen market has become a “must battleground for military strategists”.

In the third quarter of 2023, foldable screen mobile phones were the only segment in China’s smartphone market that maintained an upward trend in shipments, continuing its rapid growth trend, with shipments reaching 1.96 million units, a year-on-year increase of 90.4%.

As one of the most talked-about core components of folding screen mobile phones, hinge technology has naturally become an area where major manufacturers compete.

As hinges, screens and other related technologies become increasingly perfect and product prices continue to drop, consumers may become more and more accepting of foldable screen phones.

[End of this article] If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Snowflake

Share this: Facebook

X

