Suggested ‘vasectomy’ to boyfriend who doesn’t want children… Gabron Eul Park :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] ‘Cohabitation, not marriage’ 2023.04.27 (Photo = Provided by Channel A) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Han Yoo-jin, intern reporter = ‘Cohabitation, not marriage’ Do Kyung-hak and Lee Eun-je discuss the topic of ‘vasectomy’.

On the 28th at 10:50 PM, Channel A’s ‘Cohabitation, Not Marriage’ broadcasts the daily life of a couple Do Kyung-hak and Lee Eun-je, a man and woman who live together without marriage.

The two men who fought over business reconciled over a barbecue together on the roof. As the evening drew to a close, Do Kyung-hak signaled, “The wind is good, I’m in a good mood after having a drink. How about today is the day?”

However, Lee Eun-je refuses, saying, “Some days like that should happen. It should be like an annual event.” Han Hye-jin, who watched this, guessed, “Even on a hot night, there seems to be a total amount. These people started living together as soon as they met and filled up the total amount,” and Lee Yong-jin agreed.

Lee Eun-je brought up the topic of ‘vasectomy’, saying, “My older brother doesn’t want to have children, but there is no 100% contraception. I always worry about ‘If something happens…’

Do Kyung-hak trembled with fear, saying, “It’s not a balloon, I can’t tie it up because it’s too painful.” Lee Yong-jin said, “I wish there were more men and women living together like this. It’s a really realistic story.”

Do Kyung-hak and Lee Eun-je couple are ‘non-marriage, non-birth’ cohabiting men and women who started living together from the day they met. They have been talking about vasectomy for about a year, but they haven’t found an answer yet.

