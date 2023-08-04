Home » Suicide case was registered in Arauca, the victim is a 20-year-old man – news
The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formally accused the former governor of Arauca José Facundo Castillo Cisneros, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of undue interest in the execution of contracts and embezzlement by attempted appropriation.

According to the investigation, the ex-president would have carried out acts tending to favor a single company with a contract for 4,463 million pesos, whose objective was to carry out the logistics, supply and delivery of food aid kits to the population affected by the health emergency of Covid-19.

The probative material collected by the Prosecutor’s Office evidenced that the accused would have incurred in a misuse of power by calling a selection process; ignoring the principles of equality, morality, efficiency, economy, impartiality and publicity established by law.

Among the possible irregularities detected is the fact that the former governor in a decree defined the weekend of April 4 and 5, 2020, the specifications with the requirements. Finally, on Monday, April 6, 2020, the contract was signed with the only proposing company.

Likewise, it would have adjusted the health conditions and storage capacity in order to favor the company that won the contract.

At present, the ex-president remains deprived of his liberty in the La Picota Prison and Penitentiary Complex of Bogotá, for other facts.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

