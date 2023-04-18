Home » They ask for help to find a missing woman from Aguazuela in Duitama
They ask for help to find a missing woman from Aguazuela in Duitama

They ask for help to find a missing woman from Aguazuela in Duitama

The Boyacá Police Criminal Investigation Section activated an urgent search mechanism in the face of the disappearance of a citizen.

This is Mrs. Tiffany Yicel Vera Sierra, a 31-year-old Aguazul resident in Duitama (Boyacá), of whom all traces have been lost.

The woman is 1.62 tall, has fair skin, dark brown hair and left her home in the Las Orquídeas de Duitama neighborhood, without knowing her whereabouts, a situation that has family and friends very concerned, who ask for help from the community at large to find it.

Any information to the phones 3208274040 – 3104375367.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

