Summer feelings in the port of Linz | News.at

The good news first: If you were annoyed about the “cashless” system at the “Bubble Days” in Linz harbor last year, you don’t need to worry this year. “We’re having cash instead of cashless again,” says Jörg Neumayr, who, together with Jürgen Lockinger, is also the organizer of the eleventh edition of the special harbor festival. “We received a lot of criticism for it and realized that it’s just pointless for a festival of our kind.” This year, cash or a debit card is once again sufficient to fortify yourself with food and drink. The #Upperstreetfood, co-staged by Philip Rachinger, will again come up with street food variants from Upper Austrian top chefs.

Admission to the “Linz AG Bubble Days” on June 2nd and 3rd remains free – just as the two days at the harbor area by the water remain a family festival as well as a music festival and a festival of active sporting activities. But there are innovations.

The “Stiegl Blob The Top” from Area 47 in Ötztal, for example. The blob will also be open to amateurs to try out. On Saturday afternoon, however, the pros are in Linz and will show in a show jumping what is possible when daring people jump from a diving tower into an air cushion to catapult adrenaline junkies lying in the front part up to a height of 18 meters before they start acrobatic flights dive into the water.

There is also a second new attraction that will be making its debut in Linz. “Bora In The Air” is a converted, glass-enclosed container with a full kitchen, where an award-winning chef serves small dishes. “Every 20 minutes, the container is lifted 25 meters by a crane, 14 people are briefly treated to fine snacks and drinks and can watch the event from above,” says Neumayr.

The chill factor for the visitors is also promoted at this year’s “Bubble Days”. A separate water arena is even being built for this purpose, where you can “hang out” on the Porr Ship with a bar and deck chairs and enjoy the shows. Neumayr again expects 25,000 to 30,000 visitors over the two days.

Author Reinhold Gruber Local Editor Linz Reinhold Gruber

