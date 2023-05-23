Share portfolio on average: That’s how much money the Germans invest

How much do German investors invest on average? Getty Images

According to a Bundesbank survey, more and more people in Germany are investing in stocks and funds. Share ownership increased from 11 percent in 2017 to 15 percent in 2021. Fund owners increased from 16 percent to 21 percent. The median that respondents invested in shares was EUR 14,400 and in funds EUR 15,900.

One of the most pressing questions is: Will my pension be enough for me at the end of my working life? In addition to the state pension scheme, more and more people are now building up a private cushion. with stocks, ETFs and fund should then in the future the interest be increased.

A Bundesbank survey has now been published that shows how much people in Germany spend on average in Shares and invest funds. A total of 4119 citizens were surveyed between April 2021 and January 2022.

15 percent of people invest in stocks, 21 percent in mutual funds

It turns out that the proportion of people who put their money in securities create, has increased significantly. While eleven percent of those surveyed still held shares in 2017, by 2021 it was even 15 percent. The proportion of people who invested in funds increased from 16 to 21 percent.

read too This is how pop star Taylor Swift invests her money – she is said to have a fortune of 570 million dollars



On average, people invested around 65,100 euros in stocks and 44,600 euros in Fonds. At first glance, the numbers may seem alarmingly high to some. And in fact, they are likely to be clearly consumed by individual, very rich people.

14,400 euros invested in shares and 15,900 euros in funds

For this reason, it makes more sense to look at the median. The median is a measure that determines which value is right in the middle. In this way, larger outliers can be excluded. On average, respondents invested EUR 14,400 in shares and EUR 15,900 in funds.

read too A price reduction of 30 percent is possible: Three investors explain whether they would buy a property now



The survey also shows which professional groups make the most money at the stock exchange invest. With 29,400 euros invested self-employed the median by far the most in equities. Officials, however, only 6900 euros.