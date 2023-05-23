Home » Peripheral land walk: the revitalization tournament and others under the magnifying glass
Peripheral land walk: the revitalization tournament and others under the magnifying glass

Peripheral land walk: the revitalization tournament and others under the magnifying glass

The new issue of our section will be devoted to the Antoine Sedjro trophy revitalization tournament, the friendship tournament and the reconciliation tournament.

The Antoine Sedjro trophy revitalization tournament continues on its merry way. This weekend two matches were on the program. On Saturday, Victoire FC from Tabligbo and USK from Klologo separated with a goalless draw. On Sunday it was the turn of Azigo FC of Djrekpo Amegnran and Asa d’Afoin to leave with a goalless draw of zero goals everywhere.

In Kpakpalakpenou in the Vô, it was last Sunday that the friendship tournament opened its doors. Local Red Stars pinned in Zooti’s inaugural Juventus game a goal to nil. In the lakes, the reconciliation tournament was at the stage of the 1/8th finals this Sunday. Among the ladies, Magnificat d’Anfoin and Miracle d’Aneho neutralized each other with zero goals everywhere. Among the men, Arc-en-ciel won its ticket to the next round by disposing of Petroliers 1 shot against 0 after the zero to zero of regulation time.

