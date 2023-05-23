Registration for the 35th La Patilla Festival in La Peña, La Guajira is now open

From June 30 to July 2, the village of La Peña, jurisdiction of San Juan del Cesar, in La Guajira, will dress up to celebrate the 35th edition of the La Patilla Festival, whose motto this year is ‘For the rescue of their traditions’.

Enrique ‘Kike’ Mendoza, president of the folkloric and cultural contest, in dialogue with EL PILÓN announced that registrations are now open for the Unpublished Song, Piqueria, Horse Racing, Sideburn Eater, Best Sideburn and Best Crafts alluding to the pin, so it invited composers, sudden performers, horsemen, farmers and artisans to register and participate in a new version of the festival.

Registration will be taking place until July 1 at the Festival de la Patilla office in La Peña, the Cardenal Stereo station in San Juan del Cesar and Fonseca Stereo in Fonseca. For more information, those interested may contact the cell phone 3145328073.

“We invite you to live one more version of our festival, which without a doubt will be the best ever to take place in the history of the La Patilla Festival. We want together to enjoy the different contests and a musical program headed by Churo Díaz, Farid Leonardo Ortiz, Óscar Gamarra, Rafa Daza and other artists that will brighten up our holidays”, said Enrique Mendoza, president of the La Patilla Festival.

It is worth mentioning that an attraction this year at the La Patilla Festival is the first Entrepreneurship Fair that will take place on July 1 and 2 in La Peña and in which entrepreneurs and artisans will be able to offer their products.