Summer Love Care Classes: How Companies Provide Childcare Services for Employees during Summer Vacation

Ningbo Dawo Technology Co., Ltd. Summer Vacation Class Begins

Ningbo Dawo Technology Co., Ltd. has launched its highly anticipated summer vacation class for the 11th consecutive year. More than 60 students will have the opportunity to enjoy a fun and meaningful holiday in the labor union summer love care class.

The summer vacation class, which started on July 10, has become a highly regarded tradition among the company’s employees. “Every year when summer vacation approaches, employees eagerly anticipate the start of our summer vacation class,” said the chairman of Dawo Science and Technology Labor Union, He Jingjing.

The class is made possible by college student volunteers from Zhejiang Vocational and Technical College of Economics and Trade who come in groups to teach various activities such as painting, origami, and dance to the children. These courses have been particularly well-received by the children, creating an environment of learning and creativity. In addition to the classes, the company also provides nutritious lunches and snacks, ensuring the children’s well-being throughout the day.

The labor unions at various levels in the city have also organized their own summer love trusteeship classes, providing exemplary caretaking services for employees’ children during the summer break. These classes have been well-received and have successfully alleviated the challenge of attending to children during the vacation period.

Recognizing the needs of employees, the Women’s Committee of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions has taken action. To address the “difficulty of bringing children” during the summer vacation, the city will continue to promote childcare services for employees this year. This initiative aims to assist more families in solving the problem of unattended children during holidays. The city-level “love trusteeship classes” will further enhance the trade union’s service quality and reputation.

The Women’s Professional Committee of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions emphasizes that the summer love care class showcases the union’s commitment to supporting employees’ families and enhancing their quality of life. This year, the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions will purchase accident insurance for each child participating in the care class, encouraging the opening of additional classes. Furthermore, the federation will provide customized “send teacher to door” courses for employees in need, ensuring an enriched holiday experience for the children.

Looking ahead, the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions will leverage its strengths and expand its service offerings. They aim to extend the coverage of the “love trusteeship class,” thereby providing a higher level of care and addressing employees’ concerns. By enhancing the sense of belonging and reducing distractions, employees will be able to focus on their work, ultimately driving the city’s economic construction to new heights.

