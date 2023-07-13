Azzurrini, what a feat! I’m in the final! Relive the live stream

OF QALI (MALTA) – Alberto Bollini’s baby Italy ignites the dreams of Italian fans. The success for three to two obtained against Spain gives the Italian team a place in the final of the Under 19 European Championships against Portugal. The Azzurrini won with full merit, certifying success thanks to goals from Hasa, Pisilli and Lipani.

23:10

Italy-Portugal, the previous one

The two teams have already faced each other in the qualifying round: Portugal won largely with a score of 5-1. Italy, after having found the advantage, was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lipani

23:00

The final against Portugal on Sunday

Alberto Bollini’s Azzurrini won the final of the Under 19 European Championships. Sunday evening – at 9 pm – Italy will face Portugal at the National Stadium of Ta’ Qali in Malta

22:54

95′ The match is over, Italy are in the final

Alberto Bollini’s Azzurrini beat Spain in the semifinal of the Under 19 European Championships with a score of three to two. The Azzurri’s goals were scored by Hasa, Pisilli and Lipani

22:51

93′ Last two changes in Italy

Enter Amatucci and Turco, exit Esposito and Pisilli

22:49

90′ Five minutes of added time

The race director has granted recovery. We will play until 95′

22:43

84′ Third goal for Italy!

Lipani still carries the Azzurrini forward: winning detachment on the developments of a corner. The Azzurrini are ahead 3-2 with six minutes remaining

22:36

79′ Italy still dangerous

The Spanish goalkeeper intercepted a beautiful shot by Hasa deflected in extremis by an Iberian defender

22:31

73′ Draw by Spain: 2-2

The Spaniards find the second goal on the developments of a set piece: the rebound favors the Iberian defender Gasiorowski who mocks the blue goalkeeper Mastrantonio

22:30

72′ Amazing save by Missori

The blue defender opposes the sure shot of the Spanish center forward Barbera

22:27

69′ Double substitution in Italy

Faticanti and Vignato exit, Lipani and Koleosho enter the field

22:24

66′ Doubling of Pisilli!

Italy takes the lead again thanks to a great goal by Pisilli who enters the area and slips the Spanish post with a soft and calibrated touch

22:22

64′ Italy close to doubling!

Great shot by Hasa, the Spanish goalkeeper manages to deflect the ball over the crossbar! Bollini’s Azzurri one step away from doubling

22:16

58′ Draw by Spain

Barbera settles the ball on the right, then places the ball in the top corner: 1-1

22:14

56′ Penalty denied to Italy

Esposito is held up in the area at the moment of the header, but the referee does not notice it and lets it continue

22:12

53′ Spain dangerous

Great right from the edge of the Spaniard Barberà, superlative response of the Italian goalkeeper Mastrantonio

22:10

52′ Italy leads!

Winning left foot by Vignato who unlocks the result thanks also to a rather gross error by the Spanish goalkeeper

22:07

49′ Pisilli still dangerous

The midfielder’s shot deflected in extremis for a corner kick

22:03

46′ The second half begins

Teams back on the field for the second part of the match. The two formations have the same effectives on the field

21:47

At half-time the result is in balance: 0-0

After the first forty-five minutes, Spain and Italy are scoreless. The Azzurrini played evenly against their rivals, nearly taking the lead on at least three occasions. The performance of Bollini’s team so far has lived up to the situation: impeccable defense and stinging attack.

21:42

42′ Faticanti touches the crossroads!

The Azzurri continue to create dangers towards the Spanish goal: Faticanti’s right-footed volley from distance, the ball not far from the top corner

21:37

37′ Italy very close to the lead!

Pisilli enters the area and kicks with his right foot, the Spanish goalkeeper saves himself with some difficulty recovering the ball close to the goal line: the Azzurri claim the goal

21:35

35′ Hasa booked

Second yellow card for the Azzurri: Hasa sanctioned by the referee for a foul on the frontline

21:24

24′ Pisilli booked

The blue stops Angel’s quick restart irregularly and is sanctioned by the referee

21:19

19′ Excellent starting point from Kayode

The blue shoots well, but the shot goes high over the crossbar

21:16

16′ Italy still ahead

Alessandro Dellavalle tries with a right from distance, Iribarne is still ready and blocks the shot

21:12

12′ Italy close to the lead!

Esposito’s sure-footed header, great response from the Spanish goalkeeper Iribarne!

21:11

11′ Angel can’t find the target

The Spaniard’s right foot from the middle range is out of measure

21:08

8′ Italy dangerous!

Great opportunity for the Azzurri: Esposito’s header and great response from the Spanish number one

21:05

5′ Akhomach tries on a free kick

The Spaniard’s left foot was blocked without trouble by the blue goalkeeper

21:03

3′ Left footed by Vignato deflected for a corner

The next flag shot was not exploited by Bollini’s men

21:00

The match has begun!

The first ball was played by the Azzurrini

20:55

The entry into the field of the teams

The formations enter the field of play: Italy wears a completely blue kit, Spain takes sides with the red suit

20:30

Portugal first finalist of the European Championship

The Lusitanian team beat Norway 5-0 and qualified for the final of the Under 19 European Championship

20:20

The path of Italy

Alberto Bollini’s Azzurri passed the qualifying round by obtaining one win, one draw and one loss in the three matches against Malta, Poland and Portugal.

20:00

Spain-Italy U19: the official formations

Spain (4-4-2): Iribarne; Fresneda, Houses, Gasiorowski, Valley; Gonzalo, Angel, Palaces, Dani Perez; Akhomach, Barber. Ct: Jose Lana

Italia (4-3-3): Mastrantonio; Missori, L. Dellavalle, A. Dellavalle, Ragonesi; Peas, Toilers, Hasa; Kayode, Esposito, Vignato. Coach: Bollini

National Stadium – Ta’ Qali (Malta)

