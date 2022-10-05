News from this website (Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media Reporter Liu Xiaodong)On October 5, Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, listened to a report on the epidemic prevention and control work in Hohhot, and conducted an in-depth analysis of the reasons for the spread of the epidemic with the working group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, the autonomous region government and Hohhot City. Study specific solutions to the outstanding problems in the control work, and make further arrangements for the prevention and control of the epidemic.

Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, Cao Xuetao, Deputy Director of the National Health Commission, Head of the Inner Mongolia Working Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Group of the State Council, and leaders of the Autonomous Region Bao Gang, Yu Lixin, Bao Xianhua and Zheng Zhaoguang attended the event.

Editor: Shi Yao