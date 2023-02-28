Home News Sunday 19 March 2023 the ‘Straferrara’ non-competitive walk through the streets of the historic center
MUNICIPAL COUNCIL – Ass. Maggi: “an opportunity to get together in the open air, under the banner of sport and well-being, among the beauties of the city’s heritage”


It’s scheduled for Sunday 19 March, the 2023 edition of the ‘Straferrara’, a running event organized by the Polisportiva Fluo Run Asd with the patronage of the Municipality. The non-competitive walk includes two routes of 7 and 12 km, along the streets of the historic center with arrival and departure from Corso Martiri della Libertà, in front of the Cathedral.

“The derby – underlines the councilor for sport Andrea Maggi – it is an excellent opportunity to get together, under the banner of sport as a source of well-being. It is an event open to all, which offers participants the opportunity to walk for a few hours in the open air, admiring the beauties of Ferrara’s historical, artistic and cultural heritage”.

To allow for its smooth running, the municipal administration will guarantee its logistical and organizational collaboration to the promoters, ensuring the necessary concessions and authorizations, as confirmed today by the municipal council.



