Sunday homily: King of the Monster

“To pray gratefully means to remember God always, everywhere and under all circumstances. For whatever you do, you should remember the Creator of all things. When you see the light, don’t forget the one who gave it to you; when you see heaven, earth, sea, and all that is in them, admire these things and glorify their Creator; when you put on a garment, acknowledge whose gift it is, and praise him who in his providence gave you life. Simply, if everything you do becomes an opportunity for you to glorify God, you will pray constantly. And thus your soul will always rejoice, as St. Paul recommends.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

