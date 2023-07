The economy is cooling off, new orders in industry are becoming rare. What counts now is a cushion of orders from the previous boom in order to master the upcoming dip. The Market says which industrial companies are ready.

A plethora of half-year reports from Swiss companies confirmed this week: industry is heading for a downturn. From Arbonia to Bossard, Georg Fischer to Rieter – expectations were missed almost everywhere and managers warned that the slowdown could continue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook