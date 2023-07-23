Home » Rain of Russian rockets on Odessa, also hit the Transfiguration Cathedral – Video
The Russian attack on Odessa which last night caused at least two deaths and 22 wounded did not spare the Cathedral of the Transfiguration. The images of what remains of the historic place of worship are already circulating on the Net and show one side of the facade completely destroyed, as well as extensive damage caused inside the cathedral. Completed in 1808, the cathedral was demolished by the Soviet authorities in 1936 and rebuilt between 1999 and 2003. After the attack, carried out according to Kiev with at least five different types of missiles, Ukrainian President Zelensky promised retaliation.

