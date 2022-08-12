Home News Superbonus in the Marca, Casa Zero to customers: “We are in good standing, the law has been misinterpreted”
Superbonus in the Marca, Casa Zero to customers: “We are in good standing, the law has been misinterpreted”

The Nervesa technology park in which Casa Zero is based, a company that ended up at the center of an investigation concerning Superbonus credits

In the three-page letter to customers and suppliers the explanations: “No scam, we’ll prove it.” Meanwhile, on Tuesday, August 16, the trade union meeting of 160 unpaid workers

