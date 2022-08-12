Home Sports European swimming championships: gold Giorgio Minisini and Linda Cerruti silver in the technical alone, is hunting for new medals
Sports

European swimming championships: gold Giorgio Minisini and Linda Cerruti silver in the technical alone, is hunting for new medals

European swimming championships: gold Giorgio Minisini and Linda Cerruti silver in the technical alone, is hunting for new medals

The second day of competitions at the European swimming championships in Rome, after the excellent blue debut (4 medals, one gold), continues under the best auspices: gold for Giorgio Minisini and silver for Linda Cerruti in the technical only. Today in the pool all the big blues and Italy continues to dream. In fact, there are still several finals that could increase the spoils of our team: eyes on Panziera in the 200 backstroke F, Ceccon in the 50 butterfly, Di Pietro and Tarantino in the 100 sl F, Martinenghi and Poggio in the 100 frog, Caramignoli and Quadarella in the 800. sl F and finally the mixed mixed relay. In the tank also the artistic one, with three golds up for grabs.

Gold by Giorgio Minisini
Giorgio Minisini wins the gold medal of the synchro, with a score of 85.7033, at the European swimming championships in Rome in the men’s techinical only. Silver for the Spaniard Fernando Diaz Del Rio with 79.4951, bronze for the Serbian Ivan Martinovic with 58.8834. For Italy it is the second gold after that of Razzetti in the 400 medley.

Lindia Cerruti is silver
Shortly before another medal for the Azzurri: Linda Cerruti is the new European vice-champion in the only synchronized swimming technician. In the pool built inside the ‘Nicola Pietrangeli’ stadium at the Foro Italico in Rome, the blue scored 90.8839 points. Gold medal to the Ukrainian Marta Fiedina (92.6394), bronze to the Austrian Vasiliki Alexandri (90.0156).

European swimming championships, rocket start

