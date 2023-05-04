Support for the wine sector – “Investments”: the deadline for payment applications for beneficiaries 2021-2022 has been extended

9
The Department of Agriculture regarding the Investment Measure of the National Wine Sector Support Program, has the deadline for submitting payment applications has been extended to 15 July 2023 by and beneficiary of annual aid applications 2021/2022 which changed the duration of the project to two years.
The paper documentation must be submitted to the competent Territorial Service of the Argea Agency no later than seven days from the deadline for submitting the payment application.
Consult the documents;