Supreme People’s Procuratorate: Over 7,500 Public Interest Litigation Cases Handled to Ensure Barrier-Free Environments

Supreme People’s Procuratorate Handles Over 7,500 Public Interest Litigation Cases for Barrier-Free Environment Construction

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate has announced that a total of 7,526 public interest litigation cases related to barrier-free environment construction were handled from 2019 to September 2023. This comes as part of efforts to assist in the construction of barrier-free environments and ensure the implementation of the “Barrier-free Environment Construction Law of the People’s Republic of China”, which was officially implemented on September 1, 2023.

The law specifically stipulates procuratorial public interest litigation as a basic safeguard measure for supervision and management of barrier-free environment construction. In collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate released a number of typical public interest litigation cases on barrier-free environment construction, showcasing 12 typical cases with practical guiding significance. These cases are intended to supervise and ensure the unified and correct implementation of the “Accessible Environment Construction Law” and promote the construction of barrier-free environments to achieve good laws and good governance.

According to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, procuratorial public interest litigation for barrier-free environment construction began to be piloted across the country in 2019, resulting in the handling of 7,526 cases, including 7,497 administrative public interest litigation cases and 29 civil public interest litigation cases.

In addition to handling cases related to barrier-free environment construction, the procuratorial organs have also actively responded to social concerns by exploring and carrying out special supervision in response to the problems of protecting the rights and interests of specific groups such as the disabled and the elderly.

The relevant person in charge of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate stated that, moving forward, the procuratorial organs will continue to handle cases with high quality and efficiency and develop high-quality procuratorial public interest litigation to help the construction of barrier-free environments. This is aimed at satisfying the demand for barrier-free environments and ensuring the relevant provisions of the “Accessible Environment Construction Law” are implemented.

The efforts of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate reflect a commitment to promoting accessibility and inclusivity in the built environment for all members of society.

Source: CCTV News

Author: Reporter Cheng Qin

Editor: Gao Mingzhen

Share this: Facebook

X

