Surprised by the opening of the river locks, three 16-year-olds saved – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – STRA, JUNE 11 – Three 16-year-old boys were rescued by helicopter by the firefighters who today risked being dragged away by the current of the river, surprised by the opening of the locks on the Brenta river, in Stra (Venice ). The three friends were walking on some boulders outcropping in the middle of the river bed, when the water flow suddenly rose, forcing them to cling to the rocks so as not to be dragged away. The alarm went off, the dragon helicopter 154 of the fire brigade arrived on the spot.



An helicopter rescuer lowered himself into the water with the winch and after harnessing the three boys, hoisted them one at a time on board the aircraft, and brought them to the ground. (HANDLE).

